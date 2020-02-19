J&K: Security forces gun down three terrorists in Pulwama district

A joint team of security forces gunned down three terrorists after a gunfight broke out in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The encounter was conducted by a joint team of 42 Rashtriya Rifles,180 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A search and cordon operation was being carried out to find out the militants that were hiding in the area, when they opened fire on the security personnel.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, including one AK-47 with 2 mags, one AK-56 with 2 mags, one Pistol and two hand grenades.

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.