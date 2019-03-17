J&K's I-T raids net Rs 61.92 cr in dodgy funds

The Income Tax (I-T) department launched a massive crackdown on terror financing through black money in Jammu and Kashmir, and raided several business houses on Saturday. Large amounts of cash, jewellery and property papers worth crores of rupees were recovered from five locations raided. The move was aimed to deter those intending to vitiate the democratic process of free and fair elections in the state.



"Undisclosed cash amounting to Rs 1.44 crore and unaccounted jewellery worth Rs 2.48 crore has been seized," tweeted the Income Tax department. "Documentary evidence shows undeclared property transactions to the tune of more than Rs 41 crore, primarily in the Kashmir valley, and concealed financial transactions of nearly Rs 17 crore. "The I-T department said that a prominent Line of Control (LOC) trader, who used proxies to conduct cross-border trade, a notable property broker from Srinagar, a hotelier and liquor retailer, a popular business group from Jammu and Katra were covered in the operations. "Large scale tax evasion (has been) unearthed," the department said.

The names of those raided have been kept confidential. Last month, I-T sleuths searched four premises in the Valley, and three in the national capital. "The search has yielded credible evidence of large scale undisclosed financial transactions carried out in quarrying, hospitality businesses, etc. The head of a prominent organization, that is allegedly involved in anti-national activities, and his associates were covered in the operations. I-T said that despite large financial transactions, neither the business head nor members of his family filed any income tax return. "There is evidence to show deliberate and willful attempt to evade tax," said an official. "Three hard disks have also been seized, and the analysis of the information they contain is likely to yield even more substantial evidence against the tax evader and his associates."