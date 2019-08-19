J&K: Primary schools re-open in Srinagar, Rajouri, after weeks of shutdown

Primary schools re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts on Monday weeks after they were shut following the repeal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the high schools, higher secondary schools, and degree colleges will remain closed.

All schools were already made functional in Jammu.

The government had on Sunday said that as many as 190 schools would be re-opened in Srinagar alone. Government offices will be made fully functional across Kashmir, it had said.

"We have a plan of reopening over 190 primary schools in Srinagar district alone," Principal Secretary, Planning and Development, Rohit Kansal had said.

Restrictions on communication continued in most parts of the Valley barring some areas, while mobile Internet services in five of ten districts were suspended again in Jammu on Sunday, a day after being restored.

The government has said that it would ease and lift the restrictions in a phased manner in Jammu and Kashmir.

The process of easing of prohibitory orders and providing relaxations continued on Sunday. The relaxations were provided in 50 police stations as against 35 police stations on Saturday, and the duration in the relaxation was increased from six hours to eight hours, the government had said.

No untoward incident was reported from the areas where relaxation was provided.

Prohibitory orders were issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.