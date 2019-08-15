J&K politico Shah Faesal stopped from flying overseas

Civil servant-turned-politician Shah Faesal was detained by the police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at 5:30 am on Wednesday, just before he was set to fly overseas.

Sources said he was scheduled to take a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul.

Sources said that after the detention based on a lookout notice issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Faesal, who first grabbed headlines by topping the UPSC examination in Kashmir, was sent to Srinagar, and placed under house arrest.

Faesal has been critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two union territories.

Taking to Twitter, Faesal had stated there were two choices before Kashmiris —to be a stooge or to be a separatist.

"Kashmir will need a long, sustained non-violent political mass movement for restoration of political rights. Abolition of Article 370 has finished the mainstream. Constitutionalists are gone. So you can either be a stooge or a separatist now. No shades of grey."

He had also declared that he would not celebrate Eid-Al-Adha. He had tweeted there would be no festivities "till the last bit of insult is avenged and undone".

"Kashmiris across the world are mourning the illegal annexation of their land. There shall be no Eid till everything that has been stolen and snatched since 1947 is returned back. No Eid till the last bit of insult is avenged and undone," he tweeted.

Faesal had launched his own political party – J&K People's Movement – in March.