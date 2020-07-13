J&K Police solve terror case within four hours

At about 4:10 PM on Sunday, a few terrorists lobbed two grenades on the security forces deployment near the Sail Charsoo in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Awantipora on the National Highway. The grenades, however, did not explode. The police launched an investigation into the case at that instant and manage to nab the perpetrators within just four hours of the incident.

The J&K Police got a clue that the two persons were riding a white-coloured 'Apache' motorcycle at a high speed when they lobbed the grenades.

"The area was cordoned off immediately and during the search of the Sail village, the suspected white-coloured Apache motorcycle was traced at about 100 meters from the place of the incident," said the police.

On further search of the area, both terrorists, who had lobbed the grenades, were arrested from the village in Awantipora.

"The arrested terrorists have been identified as Umer and Zahid Yusuf Pala, both residents of Aloora Shopian," the police said.

In a commendable feat, both the terrorists were arrested within just four hours of the incident. Further investigation and questioning are going on.