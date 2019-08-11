J&K Police says situation normal, Civil Administration issues advisory

J&K Civil Administration on Sunday issued an important advisory for residents of J&K after the central government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Doda, Srinagar and several other districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and a resolution to repeal controversial Article 370.

Schools and colleges reopened in Jammu as section 144 was withdrawn from the region on Friday.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday assured that Section 144 will be lifted soon in Jammu and Kashmir where it was in place after the abrogation of Article 370.

"There was peace in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Section 144 will be lifted within a week to ten days and that there will be normalcy in the Valley soon. For the past 70 years, Indians were like aliens in their own country and now the abrogation of Article 370 has led to an extension of the Indian Constitution in totality to Jammu and Kashmir. At many places, Section 144 has been relaxed in Jammu and Kashmir," Reddy said.

Here are the important measures which will be taken by the Civil Administration for the general public and employees of J&K:

1. Treasuries and banks are being made functional, ATMs are functioning smoothly.

2. The Salary of all the employees and wages of DRWS/ casual labourers are being released.

3. Fund/Pension/Gratuity and other payments are being paid.

4. Payments for development works are also being cleared on priority

5. Six mandies have been established in Srinagar city. The delivery of vegetables, LPG, poultry, eggs has been ensured to the doorsteps through mobile vans.

6. Ration Ghats in every district have started delivering rations to the general public. Out of 3697 ration ghats in Kashmir division, 3557 ration ghats have started providing ration to the general public.

7. Special and elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe return of Hajis from Saudi Arabia, flights will commence on August 18.

8. Staff has been deployed at the pumping station and filtration plant to ensure round the clock water supply.

9. For Eid preparation, Bakery and sweet shops will remain open.

10. 300 special telephone booths being established to help the public communicate with relatives. Laison officers have been activated trough Resident Commissioner, New Delhi in various places including Aligarh and New Delhi, to facilitate students of J&K for communicating with their families as well as the celebration of the Eid festival.

J&K police stated that the situation is 'normal' in the valley and no 'untoward' incident has happened so far.