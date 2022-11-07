J&K police recruitment scam: CRPF, police officer among 4 arrested

The CBI has detained a police officer and a member of the CRPF in relation to the Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment scam.

Police officers Ashok Kumar, an ASI in the J&K police, and Surinder Kumar, a CRPF policeman, have been named as the arrested officers. In connection with the investigation, two more people have been detained.

For their alleged participation in paper leak and manipulation of the recruitment process for J&K police sub-inspectors, more than a dozen people, including a commanding officer of the BSF, have so far been detained by the CBI, as per a report from NDTV.

The son, daughter, and son-in-law of a police officer who had been arrested had all been chosen as police inspector candidates. The J&K police chose 1,200 applicants for the position of sub-inspector. In response to widespread protests by disgruntled candidates in Jammu and Kashmir, the selection list was discarded in July.

After Jammu and Kashmir were granted the status of a union territory, this was the first significant recruiting campaign.

Following recent raids, the CBI released a statement saying, "Investigation has revealed the alleged payment of ₹ 20-30 lakh (approximately) by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination."

Teachers, some touts, and representatives of the J&K Services Selection Board, the CRPF, and the J&K Police have all been implicated in the recruiting scam.

Days after receiving the case, the CBI filed a case on August 3 against 33 suspects, including Dr Karnail Singh, the commandant-turned-medical officer of the BSF, a former member and official of the JKSSB, a former official of the CRPF, ASI of the J&K Police, the owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor, a private company with its headquarters in Bengaluru, and some private individuals.

In the previous two years, J&K's government department recruitment has seen a significant setback as a process after the process has been scrutinised for potential fraud and corruption.

As of now, three J&K SSRB-conducted recruitment tests have been cancelled due to claims of flagrant violations, including the sale of question papers.

Following suspicions of corruption, Manoj Sinha, the Lt. Governor of J&K, cancelled the selection lists. He promised that those responsible would not get off easy and that new, transparent exams would be performed.

Critics, however, claim that he presided over all of this and that young people without jobs were the ones who suffered the most.

Additionally, the CBI has been given files including the police recruitment scam, financial account assistant recruitment errors, and the cancellation of the JE Civil exams.

A panel of investigators led by RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary Home J&K, revealed widespread corruption and manipulation of the merit list for police Sub- Inspectors in response to objections by thousands of job applicants.

Mr Goyal recommended the list be removed and requested an investigation to penalise the participants in the scam.