JK Police Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2700 Constable posts - Steps to Apply

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has invited applications for 2700 Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website till April 2, 2022.

As per the notification, candidates who have recently qualified for the PET-PST exam need not apply for this recruitment again. At the same time, the candidates who have not been able to pass the PET and PST examinations are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.

Also Read | Here's a list of government recruitment exams to take place in March 2022 - Check Important dates

Recruitment Details:

Total Posts - 2700

- Border- 1350

- Female- 1350

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have passed class 12 from a recognized board can apply for the recruitment.

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to pass PET, PST, Written exams and Document Verification

Here's how you can apply for the post:

- Visit the official website - jkpolice.gov.in

- Click on the relevant link and enter the required details

- Proceed to pay the fee and submit the application

It is advised to download a copy and get a printout as well.