Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issues BIG warning to Russia ahead of Trump-Putin meeting , says 'Kyiv must...'

J&K police raids residences of alleged Pakistan-based terror operatives in Kishtwar

Amid heavy rains, wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur, 7 killed, several injured

Indian Air Force Chief confirms downing Pakistan air assets during Operation Sindoor, trashes US President Trump's claims: 'We have at least five fighter kills and...'

Gautam Gambhir took THIS action despite ICC's warning of WTC penalty during 5th Test vs England

Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...

Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far

War 2: Ayan Mukerji needs only Rs 14 crore from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film to achieve historical feat; here's how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
J&K police raids residences of alleged Pakistan-based terror operatives in Kishtwar

J&K police raids residences of alleged Pakistan-based terror operatives

Gautam Gambhir took THIS action despite ICC's warning of WTC penalty during 5th Test vs England

Gautam Gambhir took THIS action despite ICC's warning of WTC penalty

Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs..., Bumrah, Jadeja’s jersey fetched Rs...

Shubman Gill's Test jersey sold for highest price at auction, was sold for Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeIndia

INDIA

J&K police raids residences of alleged Pakistan-based terror operatives in Kishtwar

Earlier, in another counterterror operation, two jawans died in the line of duty on the ninth day of operations being carried out by security forces in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

J&K police raids residences of alleged Pakistan-based terror operatives in Kishtwar
Police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir (PTI Photo)

TRENDING NOW

Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Saturday, carried out raids in Kishtwar district, an official said. According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, the raids were conducted at the residences of alleged Pakistan-based terror operatives.

Earlier, in another counterterror operation, two jawans died in the line of duty on the ninth day of operations being carried out by security forces in the Akhal Devsar area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said. Chinar Corps paid tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,” Chinar Corps posted on X.

So far, one terrorist has been neutralised in the operation.

Nearly a week ago, security forces neutralised one terrorist during a gunfight that continued overnight in the Akhal area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Chinar Corps said. The joint operation was carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, and the Special Operations Group (SOG). In a post on X, Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said, “OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact.”

“One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues,” post added on X.

Meanwhile, the Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest. The police on Thursday seized a grenade, a pistol, a magazine, nine rounds of ammunition and medical supplies.

Sharing an X post, Baramulla Police wrote, “On a specific input in the Gogaldara-Danwas forest, Baramulla Police busted a terrorist hideout.
Recovered: 1 Pistol, 1 Mag, nine rounds, one grenade & medical supplies. FIR registered at PS Tangmarg. Investigation underway.” Further details in the case are awaited.

Moreover, in an earlier operation by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps in the Poonch sector on July 30, two terror operatives were neutralised while attempting to infiltrate across the LoC.

READ | Indian Air Force Chief confirms downing Pakistan air assets during Operation Sindoor, trashes US President Trump's claims: 'We have at least five fighter kills and...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide starred newcomer, had Rajesh Khanna in cameo, beat Sholay to become...
First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide starred newcomer, beat Sholay
Sanju Samson drops bombshell, seeks release from Rajasthan Royals as CSK eyes potential move
Sanju Samson drops bombshell, seeks release from Rajasthan Royals as CSK eyes
US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'
US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India
Big setback for Justice Yashwant Varma, as Supreme court rejects plea in cash row
Big setback for Justice Yashwant Varma, as Supreme court rejects plea in cash...
Ahead of IPL 2026, SRH owner Kavya Maran joins hand with LSG's Sanjiv Goenka for...
Ahead of IPL 2026, SRH owner Kavya Maran joins hand with LSG's Sanjiv Goenka for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE