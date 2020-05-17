J&K Police pay tributes to head constable Mohammad Amin, who was martyred in Kulgam attack

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Sunday paid tributes to head constable Mohammad Amin who was killed in a terrorist attack in the Frisal area of Kulgam yesterday.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the Kashmir Zone Police posted, ''IGP Kashmir on behalf of #Police #Parivaar has paid rich #tributes to #martyr HC Mohammad Amin who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Frisal #Kulgam. We stand by his family at this critical juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace."

IGP Kashmir on behalf of #Police #Parivaar has paid rich #tributes to #martyr HC Mohammad Amin who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at Frisal #Kulgam. We stand by his family at this critical juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 16, 2020

Attached are photos where the J&K police personnel could be seen paying their last tributes with an honorary salute marking the brave police constable who was martyred in the service of his country.

The constable, Mohammad Amin Bagat, had sustained grave injuries due to gunshot wounds and had succumbed to injuries while the terror attack in the Kulgam district of south Kashmir was still underway.

The police has registered a case under relevant sections in this regard and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the terrorists.