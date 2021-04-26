J&K: Police nabs two OGWs of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla, 2 Chinese hand grenades recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: The Baramulla Police have arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen identified as Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo and Akhtar Ahmad Mir in Boniyar.

In a statement, the police said that two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

"Two Chinese Hand Grenades also recovered from their possession. Case under sections of Indian Arms Act and UA(P) Act Stands Registered against them in Police Station Boniyar and investigation set in motion," read the statement.

It further reads that the duo was active in trading, smuggling and arranging arms and ammunition for the militant outfit.