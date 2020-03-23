J&K: Police nab 4 members of new terror group 'The Resistance Front', recover arms & ammunition

In a huge success, intelligence agencies on Monday uncovered a huge conspiracy of a new terrorist organisation called 'The Resistant Front (TRF) which is associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Scores of arms and ammunition were also recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

Also known by the name JK Fighters, the group was formed by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI with the help of Laskhar.

All the arrested militants were in contact with a Pakistani national, who is active on messaging app Telegram as Andrew Jones and WhatsApp on 'Khan Bhai'.

Upon receiving credible information regarding illegal delivery of arms & ammunition by some anti-national elements at District Hospital Sopore, the police swung into action and four different teams were constituted, each headed by officers of PC Rafiabad & Sopore.

All four teams reached the spot covertly and apprehended four persons, namely Ahtisham Farooq Malik, a resident of Mumkak Mohala Batpora Sopore, Shafqat Ali Tagoo, a resident of Jalalabad Sopore, Musaib Hassan Bhat, a resident of Mohalla Mumkak Batpora Sopore & Nisar Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Pujipora Krankshivan Sopore.

Questioning them revealed that they are working under one Pakistan based person known by the name “Andrew Jones” on Telegram Messenger, whose Whats App ID is “Khan Bilal”. He is operating a newly formed terrorist organisation known by the name “TRF/JK Fighters-The Resistance Front”.

All apprehended persons are the main handlers deputed by 'Khan Bilal' for recruiting local youths for terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley, particularly in North Kashmir and for the same they are instigating local youths to join terrorist ranks.

A case has been registered against the four and investigations have been launched.