J&K Police busts narco-terror module in Handwara; heroin worth Rs 100 crore seized, 3 LeT terrorists arrested

21 kg of heroin valued around Rs 100 crore and Rs 1.34 crore cash was recovered from three terrorists, officials said.

Khalid Hussain

Updated: Jun 11, 2020, 08:43 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a massive narco-terror module in the valley, seizing 21 kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore and arresting three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists. 

Officials said the money earned through the racket was to be used for terror activities in Kashmir.

“On reliable information, a Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module was busted and three terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested," Handwara Police said in a statement.

SP Handwara, GV Sandeep Chakravarti said, “Handwara police busted Pakistan sponsored narco terror module. We have arrested 3 Lashkar terror associates. We have recovered 21 kg of heroin valued around Rs 100 crore and Rs 1.34 crore cash. This Hawala module was being investigated. All have been in contact with Pakistani handlers."

Police identified arrested LeT associates as Ab Moomin Peer, Islam Ul Haq Peer and Syed Iftikhar Andrabi. They are all residents of Handwara and were arrested from the area, police said in the statement. 

Cops have also identified other absconded persons who were involved with the racket and efforts are on to nab them.

The module was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and was involved in a drug trade to assist financially to active terrorists of LeT. The recoveries also exposed the connection between drug dealers and terrorists.

“They were helping Lashkar terrorists with this money. The connection between Drug dealers and terrorists has been exposed. It’s a very big hawala racket where the money is transferred. Main accused is Iftikhar Andrabi and is a big drug smuggler,” GV Sandeep said. 

The module was working for LeT to strengthen their activities in the valley and was misguiding and motivating the local youth of the Valley to join militant ranks, he said.

The terrorists' handlers cultivate the narcotics in Pakistan and send it through the illegal route into the Valley. These consignments are received by terrorist supporters and they sell it in other parts of the country and distribute the money to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, officials said. 

The police official said that the investigation so far has revealed that these drugs were on the way to Punjab. Further probe is on to identify other links, he said. 

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Jammu Kashmir police is constituted to investigate the case further so that more links of the module can be known. Police have conducted raids across Kashmir after the interrogation of arrested terrorist associates and more arrests are likely to be made in the case in the coming days.

