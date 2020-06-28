J&K Police arrests mother of slain terrorist who posed with gun, recruited youths for terror

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the mother of slain terrorist Tauseef Ahmad Shah, who was killed during an encounter in May last year.

Identified as Naseema Banoo, the woman was arrested on June 20. A criminal case has been registered against her.

"Naseema Banoo w/o Ab Salam Sheikh R/O Rampora Qaimoh was arrested on 20th June 2020 in a criminal case with FIR no 30 of 2018 registered under sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19, 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," read the police statement.

The police also informed that the arrest was done in compliance of provisions of law and following her arrest, she has been sanctioned custody in a women police station in Anantnag.

A picture of her had surfaced in which she could be seen holding a weapon and posing next to her son, a Hizbul commander and an active terrorist in the valley who was killed during an encounter with forces in 2018.

The police claimed that the woman had been involved in recruiting youths into militants ranks, arranging arms, ammunition, communication and logistics for terrorists and terror organisations.

Several posts related to the matter were shared on social media with twisted facts in order to cause disturbance of peace and tranquillity.

Rejecting the posts, a police official said that "Jammu Kashmir police doesn’t target any family of terrorists unnecessarily unless solid evidence of their involvement in terrorism."

Police has taken cognisance of the matter and announced that anyone trying to instigate others through whatsoever means will be prosecuted.