J&K Police arrests 5 JeM terrorists ahead of Republic Day, averts major attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a major Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module, averting an attack in Srinagar ahead of the Republic Day.

The Srinagar police said five terror operatives were arrested and a huge cache of explosive material was recovered.

Police said they were also found to be responsible for two recent grenade attacks in Hazratbal area.

"In a major success, the Srinagar Police busts Jaish Module. Two grenade blasts in Hazratbal area worked out. Major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. Five terror operatives arrested. Huge expolsive material recovered," the J&K police said in a tweet.

J&K: Srinagar Police busted Jaisha-e-Mohammad terror module and arrested a total of 5 terrorists. With this, the Police averted a major terror attack planned on 26th January, and worked out 2 earlier grenade attacks. https://t.co/Z1LOop1TCj pic.twitter.com/mcwy6Pc9kw — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Those arrested were identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir, the police said. All five terrorists are residents of Hazratbal.

Gelatin rods, explosives, detonators, walkie talkie, nitric acid bottle and a small arm weapon were some of the recoveries made from the terrorists.

A body vest laden with explosives and ball bearings was also recovered.

The following materials recovered: Gelatin Rods/Sticks 143, Secondary Expolsives 07, Silencer 01, Detonators 42, Body Vest laden with Expolsives and Ball bearings 01, BAOFENG Walkie Talkie with Remote Trigger of IED- 01, CD Drive 01 partially damaged, Desi Small arm Weapon 01, Hammer (Engraved with MMT sold seal on it) 01, Walkie Talkie BEOFENG 01,HiW (Hi-Waote) Batteries 03, Battery Charger 01, On-Off Switch 01, Pouch 01, Coils 03, Expolsive Type material 03 packets, Ruck Sack Bag (American Tourister) 01, Tape rolls 04 and Nitric acid bottle 2.5 litres 01.

Speaking on the recoveries made from the terrorists, VK Birdi, DIG, Central Kashmir, said, "Given the kind of explosives that have been recovered, it seems they were planning a big attack. The investigation is being done to find out the further plan."