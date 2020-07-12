J&K: Partial lockdown to be imposed in Srinagar from July 13

A sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases and significant spike in the death rate has forced the Srinagar district administration to to re-impose strict restrictions in maximum parts of the district from Sunday midnight.

Lockdown will be re-imposed in various areas of the district Sunday midnight adding that the relaxations will be given area-wise after reviewing the COVID situation in the areas, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Chowdhry tweeted, “In view of major spike in Covid, w’ll have to carve out containment zones for effective restrictions in different areas of Srinagar. Local cooperation is solicited in best interest of public health."

The red zone areas as identified by the commissioner are: Ahmednagar, Lal Bazar, Badamwari, Hawal, Nowshehra, Illahi Bagh, Dulara Bagh, Ghulab Bagh, Khimber, Sheribhat Zadibal, Soura, Alamgari Bazar, Kathi Darwaza, Buchpora, Harwan, Zabarwan Colony, Khayam, Munawarabad, Khanyar, Rainawari Jogilankar, Saida Kadal, Barbarshah, Bishembar Nagar, Nehru Park, Khankah, Naid Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Kalshpora, Aali Kadal, Dalal Mohalla, Eidgah, S R Gunj, Goripora, Nawa Kadal, Kawdara, Watal Kadal, Habba Kadal, Baghwanpora Lal Bazar, Fateh Kadal, Nawa Bazar, Zoonimar Saidapora Achan, Kak Sarai, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, Chattabal, Balgarden, Sanant Nagar, Tulsi Bagh, Indira Nagar, Hyderpora, Galwanpora, Bhagat, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Mehjoor Nagar, Padshahi Bagh, Parimpora, MIG Colony, Iqbal Abad Bemina, Boys hostel Bemina, Hamzah Colony, Hamdania Colony Bemina, Wazir Bagh, Jawahar Nagar, Chanapora, Ram Bagh, Natipora, Barzulla, Soiteng, Khanmoh, Nowgam,Naik Bagh, HMT, Mujgund, Lawaypora, Narbal, Qamarwari, Rajbagh, Maisuma, Batamaloo, Alochi Bagh, Mandir Bagh, Pantha Chowk, Batwara, Rawwalpora, Humhama, Zaffron Colony, Zero bridge, Sonwar, Sarai Bala, Takanwari, Naseem Bagh and Hazratbal.

No entry and exit will be allowed without a movement pass from the red zone in case of essential services, an official said, adding, no civilian or employee will be allowed to come out or go inside a red zone without a valid movement-proof.

A sanitization drive will be conducted by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), and the SMC team will be accompanied by health and revenue teams during the sanitization.

The decision to re-impose restitutions have been taken in a high level meeting chaired by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).