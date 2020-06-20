J&K: Pakistani spy drone shot down by BSF in Kathua; guns, grenades recovered

One more attempt by Pakistani agencies to drop weapons across the international border using drones has been foiled by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. Upon conducting a thorough search of the payload on the Pakistani drone, arms and ammunition have been recovered.

A security official said, “One US-made M4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition, and seven grenades have been recovered. Primary investigation suggests that this delivery was being made for one 'Ali Bhai' as the payload was carrying his name.”

The official added, “ The drone is eight-feet wide blade-to-blade and seems to have been controlled by the Pakistani picket opposite the Panesar Post of the BSF on this side of the Kathua sector.”

Notably, weapons of a similar make were earlier recovered from Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were killed after they infiltrated India from the Pakistani side. The terrorists were gunned down in an encounter some months back at the toll plaza in Nagrota, while they were traveling in a truck to Kashmir.

These acts by Pakistani agencies are aimed at arming Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who are active in Kashmir and trying to carry out terrorist acts of violence and disrupt peace and order.

Similar attempts to smuggle weapons have been foiled earlier in other areas bordering Pakistan, especially in Kupwara, Rajouri and Jammu sectors.