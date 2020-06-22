J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire twice, initiates unprovoked firing along LoC

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors of Jammu and Kashmir at about 3:30 AM on Monday.

It initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati Sector, which lies in the Poonch district of J&K. To this, the Indian Army retaliated befittingly, an army statement said.

However, later in the day, Pakistan again violated the ceasefire in the Nowshera sector at about 5:30 AM, triggering a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army once again.

