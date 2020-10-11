J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army replies befittingly

Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in Poonch`s Degwar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

At about 6:15 PM today, the Pakistan army began firing. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

In the past, the Indian army has said that Pakistan violates ceasefire to provide cover to the infiltrators but their alertness has resulted in successfully soiling of these attempts.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Khari Karmara area of Poonch district.

The security forces have killed at least four terrorists and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including one M4 gun in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Pulwama districts ON Saturday.

In a late-night encounter, which started in the Chingam area of Kulgam, the security forces along with J&K Police killed two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and recovered a sophisticated weapon like an M4 gun. The encounter concluded at 8 am this morning.

At around 3.30 pm, another encounter broke in Pulwama district. Based on the inputs about the presence of terrorists in Dadura village of Pulwama, a cordon and search operation was launched. It remained a brief encounter and in only one hour, two more terrorists were killed and 2 AK rifles along with other arms and ammunition was recovered from the spot, the J&K Police claimed.