J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire again, three civilians killed

Three civilians were killed in separate incidents on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and violated ceasefire yet again. According to reports, Pakistan fired indiscriminately in Kerni sector in Poonch district and in Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district.

The deceased civilians have been identified as Javeed Khan, Gh Rasool Khan and Redi Chowkibal.

Bullets and mortars shells were fired from the Pakistani side at around 1.40 pm at both Army bases and city limits of Kerni sector in Pooch district, injuring a local resident.

On the other hand, heavy firing was reported from Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district as well. The Indian army retaliated and there that resulted in heavy exchange of gun firing from both sides.

According to reports, Pakistan targeted Shararat, Jal, Black Rock and Anil posts.

Pakistani Army is continuously firing in Mendhar, Balakot, Mankot, Shahpur, Kerni and town sectors of Pooch district in Jammu for the past one week. Indian Army has killed at least five Pakistani soldiers and destroyed several bunkers.

So far, Pakistan has already violated ceasefire at least 2000 times this year.