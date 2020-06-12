J&K: Pakistan violates cease fire, targets Indian post in 4 villages of Hajipeer sector of Uri

At around 9:15 am, Pakistan violated ceasefire in four villages of Baramullah district, Uri Hajipeer sector, North Kashmir. Indian Army retaliated strongly. Fortunately, no loss of lives was reported until now.

Police officials said the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire and used heavy mortar shelling targeting posts in 4 villages of the Hajipeer sector of Uri which was strongly retaliated by the Indian army.

“Ceasefire is violated by Pakistan and shelling is going on in four villages of Uri including Churanda, Hathlanga, Gowhalan, and Hajipeer since 9.15 am in the morning and it’s still on however no loss is reported yet,” SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said.

Panic gripped among villagers of those four villages due to shelling by the Pakistani side, hitting the civilian areas too as they are very close to LOC. Earlier in this week, heavy damage happened to property in two villages of the Uri sector due to Pakistan ceasefire violation.

Pakistan's use this deliberate act of ceasefire violation to aid infiltration of terrorists into the Kashmir valley but alert forces mostly foil the attempt.

However, reports say that there are some terrorists have crossed the line of control but are on the radar of the security forces.