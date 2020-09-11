J&K: Pak violates ceasefire violation in Pooch, Indian army gives befitting reply

Pakistan on Thursday indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small Arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LOC) LoC at many locations.

Around 10 pm, it initiated a ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Again in the evening, the Pakistan army targetted the Balakote sector.

Indian Army gave a befitting reply to both transgressions.

"Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district at about 10 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating," Indian army said in a statement.

"Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in many locations," Indian Army had said in a statement.