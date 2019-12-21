J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Tangdhar & Kanzalwan, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan on Saturday morning violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Tangdhar sector and Kanzalwan according to sources in the Indian Army as reported by ANI.

Faced with unprovoked firing, the Indian Army retaliated heavily to the Pakistani shelling.

Army sources: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar and Kanzalwan sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army is retaliating. — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Further details are awaited.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) over 2,500 times from January to November 15 this year, Indian Army sources said, adding that more than 350 of these violations took place in the month of October. In the first 11 days of November, as many as 97 ceasefire violations from the Pakistan side were reported.

The ceasefire violation count in October was the highest in all these ten months, army officials informed, while the only other time the count exceeded the 300-mark was in August, shortly after India revoked Article 370 and 35A of the constitution, thereby cutting short the special status enjoyed by the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The number of ceasefire violations recorded in August was 307.

The government had, in 2018, released funds worth Rs 415.73 crore for the construction of the bunkers, 90% of its work has been completed till now.