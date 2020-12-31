J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. They did so by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.

The ceasefire violation happened around 3:15 pm today.

The Indian Army replied befittingly.

Pakistan had also violated a ceasefire along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on December 24.

Earlier this month, Vice Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Lt Gen Satinder Kumar Saini had said that number of ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have increased with an escalation in the caliber of artillery used by the other side to target the innocent civilians.

"The ceasefire violations across the LoC have increased this year if you compare the figures with last year or the year before that. We have also seen that there has been caliber escalation in terms of artillery being used from across the LoC to target innocent civilians," said Saini while addressing the media at the Indian Military Academy Passing Out Parade.

"These acts are abhorrent and although casualties have taken place on our side on the innocent civilians, we have been retaliating in a calibrated manner. We are prepared for all contingencies which arise on the LoC," he added.