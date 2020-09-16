J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Bandipora, Indian army gives befitting reply

Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire in the forward area of the Line of Control (LOC) in the Gurez sector of Bandipora district of north Kashmir. Moreover, an infiltration bid was also foiled by alert forces in the same sector yesterday.

Pakistan army targeted forward posts of the area, a police official said.

A police official said “ceasefire violation happened in Gurez”, adding, “Pakistan army started an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Sector of Gurez, by resorting to unprovoked firing of Mortars and other weapons at around 11:30 am today. Shelling targeted forward defence locations in Gurez sector.”

“Indian Army personnel gave a strong and befitting response too. Heavy shelling still going on from both sides. however, there was no immediate report of any causalities.” he said. Shelling was going on from both sides but there was no report of any causality till now. Yesterday, in the same sector, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert forces and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered. Searches operation in the area is still going on.