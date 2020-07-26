J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Pooch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district on Sunday.

Pakistan violated ceasefire by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in the Balakote sector of Poonch district, according to Defence PRO Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

On July 22, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

On July 18, three civilians belonging to a single-family including a husband-wife duo and their son were killed while another injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Khari Karmara village of Poonch district.

According to locals, a shell landed on their residential house creating panic in the area.

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K''s Poonch