J&K: One terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

An unidentified militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between forces and militants in the Shirmal area of the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

"One militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted, adding that the operation is underway.

Earlier, police in a tweet stated that a gunfight has broke out in the Shirmal area of Shopian.

“Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The firefight between the terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.