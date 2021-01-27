J&K: One jawan martyred, four injured after terrorists attack army ROP in Kulgam

In the first terrorist attack of 2021, one army soldier was martyred while three were injured, including one critical in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on Army's Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in general area Shamshipura, Khanabal, Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. Provided first aid and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. Details follow,“ the army had said in a statement.

Later, police officials confirmed that one of the four injured soldiers succumbed to his injuries. "Yes, it’s very sad. One soldier has succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital” a police official said, adding that the "area is under cordon we are conducting searches jointly."

Also read Newspaper mistakenly prints Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's photo with JeM terrorists story

The three injured soldiers are undergoing treatment at 92 base army’s hospital in Srinagar where one soldier is said to be in critical condition.

As per sources in the police said, an IED was apparently planted in the abandoned school building adjacent to Jammu and Kashmir national highway. "It seems it was an IED a planted in the abandoned school building adjacent to Jammu Kashmir national highway. When the party searched the abandoned building, IED blast happened, it seems. It was triggered in Subhanpora locality of Shamsipora on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam district," said a source.

Also read Pakistan terrorist groups planning attacks in Jammu region; BSF on high alert

However, there is no official confirmation of IED blast yet.

Officials said that injured soldiers were shifted to the army hospital in Srinagar for treatment. The school building was also damaged due to the blast.

Soon after the attack, a massive search operation was launched to trace the attackers. It’s the first such type of attack by terrorists in this year.