J&K: One dead, 22 injured after grenade attack at Maulana Azad road in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: At least one person has died and 22 others have been injured after a grenade attack that took place in Lal Chowk area near a market on Maulana Azad road in Srinagar on Monday.

As per initial reports, three terrorists had come on a motorbike who are now being suspected behind this grenade attack.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a search to nab the culprits is underway.

Security teams are suspecting terrorists' hand behind the grenade attack in Srinagar in order to disrupt the normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per reports, a large number of civilians were present on the road in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area when the grenade attack took place. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital. More details awaited...

Since the abrogation of Article 370, this is the second grenade attack which has occurred in the past in 10 days.

Earlier on October 28, at least 19 people were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at the Iqbal Market area near the Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.