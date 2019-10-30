J&K: One civilian killed, three injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in Kupwara

One civilian was killed and three others were injured in cross border shelling by Pakistan in the Machil area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Kashmir Zone police confirmed on Wednesday.

Kashmir Zone Police: One civilian was killed & three were injured in cross border shelling by Pakistan in Machil area of Kupwara. — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019

Further details are awaited.

The attack comes on the day after a 23-member delegation of the members of the European Parliament visited the valley to take stock of the ground situation. The delegation arrived in the valley on Tuesday.

The delegation of members of the European parliament who had visited Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to take stock of the ground situation on Wednesday commented on the terror threat in India, stating that the majority of terrorists killed in J&K were from Pakistan.

On Tuesday, five non-Kashmiri labourers were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, J&K police confirmed. Sources said one labourer also got injured in the attack. It is learnt that all the labourers were from West Bengal and were working as daily wagers.

The families of the five labourers killed by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam mourned their deaths on Wednesday.

A day before, on Monday, a truck driver was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday. The police soon reached the spot and cordoned off the place, after confirming the attack. Security forces later on Tuesday eliminated the terrorist who had shot dead the truck driver.

Earlier, on the same day, at least 19 persons were injured in a grenade attack at a bus stand in J&K's Sopore town.