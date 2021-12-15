J&K: One A+ category terrorist gunned down in Shopian encounter

In a major success, security forces have killed an ‘A+’ categorized terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Hizb Ul Mujahideen in an encounter in the Zainapora area of Shopian in South Kashmir. The forces had an input about the presence of terrorists in the area after which Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched. During the search operation, terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gunbattle.

''During the intervening night of 14/15 December, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Uzrampathri area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 182Bn CRPF in the said area,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Heff-Shirmal Shopian. Police says the killed terrorist was active since 2017 and involved in several terror crime cases including the attack on the Minority Guard in December 2018 at Zainapora resulting in the martyrdom of 04 Police personnel and looting their service rifles.

''He was also involved in the killing of a girl namely Ishrat Muneer daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat resident of Dangerpora Pulwama in February 2019. He was involved in the killing of a non-local labourer, namely Charnajeet son of Hans Raj resident of Fazila Punjab and injuring another in October 2019 when they were loading Apple boxes in a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides, he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks.'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including one AK rifle along with three magazines were also recovered from his possession.