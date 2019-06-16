J&K on alert after Pakistan shares input of possible 'IED attack' in Kashmir

Pakistan has shared input about a possible 'IED attack' on a highway in south Kashmir with NSA, according to Intelligence sources.

According to a security official based in Srinagar, the information is regarding a possible IED attack in Pulwama near Awantipora.

Following the input, all security agencies in the valley are said to be put on alert, which has come just days after Anantnag suicide terror attack.

The official said that Pakistan has shared this input of a possible 'IED attack' with India's High Commission in Islamabad and also with the United States. Therefore, both Pakistan and US have alerted India about a possible attack.

Going by reports, Pakistan has said that the attack is to avenge the killing of Zakir Musa, who was an al-Qaeda affiliate.

After this input of possible terror attack received to the NSA, the security grid is on double alert since a suicide attack was carried out in Anantnag earlier this week and because of the Amarnath Yatra which is going to start soon.

A couple of days ago, five CRPF personnel were martyred and one terrorist was killed in a terror attack believed to be carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists on a joint team of security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The attack took place after two bike-borne terrorists appeared when security forces were deployed at the Khanabal-Pahalgham stretch, known as KP road, in the district for picket duty. The duo hurled a grenade and fired indiscriminately at the joint team of CRPF's B/116 battalion's bravo company and Jammu and Kashmir police.

The patrolling party fought the terrorists and one terrorist was killed during the gunbattle while the other is believed to have escaped.

Jammu and Kashmir Police shared an intelligence input about a possible terror strike on security forces around the general bus stand which is located on KP road.

The attack took place less than three weeks before the commencement of the annual Amaranth yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

