J&K officers’ bodies transported in dumper truck; BJP MLA questions ‘insult’ to forces

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar became emotional while alleging that the bodies of two SPOs killed in Kishtwar were transported to their village in a dumper truck without coffins, calling it an insult to the personnel.

BJP MLA Shagun Parihar broke down while speaking about the alleged manner in which the bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, were brought to their native village.

Parihar alleged that the bodies were transported in a dumper truck without coffins. Calling the treatment an insult to the fallen personnel, she questioned the handling of their remains and criticised senior police officials over what she described as negligence.

“SLAIN POLICE OFFICERS BROUGHT HOME IN A DUMPER, WITHOUT COFFINS” BJP MLA Shagun Parihar confronts senior J&K Police officers, alleging that the bodies of two slain SPOs were transported to their village in a dumper truck, without coffins She also questioned why senior officers visited the grieving families only after the matter was raised with the Lt Governor Parihar, who lost her father and uncle in a 2018 terror attack in Kishtwar, demands answers — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 15, 2026

A video circulating on social media shows the Kishtwar legislator becoming emotional as she spoke about the deaths of Rashpal Singh and Bobby Chand.

Two SPOs cremated in Keyar village

The two personnel were cremated on Friday in Keyar village in the Dachhan area. Parihar and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma were present to pay their last respects.

Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning from a forest in Dachhan, around two kilometres from the place where they had gone missing. Both had suffered multiple bullet injuries.

Gunshots heard in Marwah forest area

The incident began on Wednesday afternoon when gunshots were heard in the Dehrana forest area of Marwah. Rashpal Singh and Bobby Chand went missing after the firing was reported.

Preliminary information suggests that the two were part of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and were travelling to take over duty from an Army contingent stationed at Basnan. Their service weapons were also reportedly missing from the spot.

Search operation launched to trace attackers

Security forces have launched a large search operation to locate those responsible for the killings. Officials are also examining a possible terror angle as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the families of the deceased personnel have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killings.

Killings revive memories of violence in Keyar

The incident has also brought back painful memories for residents of Keyar village. The last reported murders in the area took place in 2004, and the latest killings have renewed concerns among locals after more than two decades.