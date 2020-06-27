J&K: Narco-terror module busted in Kupwara; drugs worth Rs 65 crore seized

The Indian Army and Kupwara Police on Saturday (June 27) bused the narco-terror module and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Approximately 13.5 kg of narcotics estimated to be worth around Rs 65 crores, arms and ammunitions were seized from their possession.

The two accused have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Lone and Gh Mohd Lone, residents of Bijhama, and Lachipora in Baramulla district.

Two pistols, four magazines, 55 live rounds, four hand grenades, and 10 detonators were also seized from the accused.

"The duo was working in close tandem with Pakistan occupied Kashmir based terrorist handlers and were involved in drug trade and supply of weapons to terrorists operating in the Valley," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a press release.

A case has been registered in connection with the case at Kralpora police station. Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI inputs)