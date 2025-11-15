J&K: Massive accidental blast at Nowgam police station, 3 killed, several injured
INDIA
A massive blast ripped through the Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.
A massive accidental explosion rocked the Nowgam police station in Srinagar late Friday night, leaving eight personnel injured, an official told PTI.
The powerful blast could be heard from 30 kilometres away. After the explosion, the police station and several nearby vehicles caught fire. Multiple ambulances and fire tenders reached the site just before midnight.
The explosion occurred while police were extracting samples from a huge stock of seized explosives recovered in he recent 'white collar' terror module case.
Officials told PTI that the material was transported from Faridabad, Haryana, and was part of the 360 kg of explosive chemicals recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie
