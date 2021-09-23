J&K: Major success for security forces, three terrorists gunned down in Uri

In a major success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists were eliminated in the Rampur sector near Uri. The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation that has been underway for the last five days.

According to officials, they had recently come into Indian territory from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistani currency along with 5 AK-47s, 8 pistols and 70 hand grenades were also recovered from them.

Chinar Corps Commander Lt. General DP Pandey said, "We had received the news of 6 terrorists hiding in the area, after which the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army jointly started a joint operation to eliminate them and started the search for the terrorists. In the early hours of Thursday, we got the news of terrorists hiding in the Hathlanga forest of the Rampur sector. After this, the security forces started their search. During this, the terrorists started firing on them and in the counter firing, three terrorists were killed. The search for the other three terrorists is still on.

Earlier, there was news of an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Chitragam village of South Kashmir's Shopian district. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a terrorist named Anayt Ahmed Dar was killed in this encounter. This is the same area where a civilian was injured by terrorists late on Wednesday evening. It is believed that these terrorists have been surrounded by security forces.