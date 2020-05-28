J&K: Major crisis averted as armed forces defuse car borne IED found in Pulwama village

An improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a Santro car in the Ayengund area of Rajpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district was defused by the personnel of the bomb disposal squad in the early morning of Thursday.

A police officer said that a joint team of forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles(RR), Pulwama police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recovered the improvised explosive device (IED) after searching the vehicle.

"We had received inputs about movement of the vehicle carrying IED 4-5 days ago," the police officer added.

He said that bomb disposal squad teams were called to the spot who destroyed it.

There was no loss of life or property in the incident.

“A major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Sources stated that there was a militant also present in the vehicle but when the area was in the process of being cordoned, he fled from the spot.