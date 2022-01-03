J&K: Lashkar terrorist Salim Parray gunned down in Srinagar encounter

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir got big success in the ongoing operation against terrorists. A dreaded LeT terrorist, Salim Parray, has been killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Srinagar.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police informed, "One terrorist neutralized in Srinagar encounter. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. Operation is underway."

As soon as the news of the terrorist's death came to the fore, people raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' on the success of the security forces.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces began after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.