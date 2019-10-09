J&K: Lashkar, Jaish terrorists killed in two separate encounter with security forces in Awantipora

Two terrorists have been killed in separate encounters in Awantipora town of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

An operation had been launched on Monday evening by police and the Army along with the special forces in the Kawni village of Awantipora wherein one dreaded terrorist was eliminated.

The body of the terrorist recovered from the encounter site has been identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone (code name Abu Muslim ) who was affiliated to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was a resident of Mukdam Mohalla in Awantipora.

FOURTH ENCOUNTER SINCE SEPTEMBER 28 So far, security forces have conducted four successful anti-terror operations since September 28

In Ramban district on September 28, forces eliminated three hardcore terrorists of Hizbul. The next day at Kangan in Ganderbal, they eliminated two more

Security forces said that Lone was also involved in threatening and beating shopkeepers and fruit growers after the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the encounter site. According to another report, a Pakistani intruder was arrested by Border Security Force personnel along the International Border in Jammu in the wee hours today. The intruder was apprehended soon after he crossed the border in R S Pura sector of Jammu. Ufaid Farooq had joined the terrorist ranks on July 4, 2018 and was carrying out terrorist activities in the area around Awantipora Police Station and across the Jehlum river in Reshipora and around the Air Force base Malanpora.

The encounter in Awantipora comes just a day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said that tourists will be allowed to visit the region from tomorrow.