J&K: Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa martyred after ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera
Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa of the Indian Army lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.
The firing began at around 6.30 AM. Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shells.
The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
Further details in this regard are awaited.