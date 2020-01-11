J&K is like any other part of the country now: BJP leader Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav said that Jammu and Kashmir is 'like any other part of the country', and the administration is in the process of phasing out two major restrictions in the Union Territory namely-clampdown on internet services, and detention of its mainstream political leaders since the abrogation of Article 370.

"There were 2 major restrictions in J&K. One was the internet services that are about to be restored. The other was leaders under detention, regarding that Government will be releasing 20-25 leaders in phases. J&K is like any other part of the country now," Ram Madhav said.

On Friday, the government revoked detention warrants with respect to 26 persons detained under the provisions of Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered a complete review of all the restrictions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir within a period of seven days.

Calling indefinite suspension as 'unconstitutional', the top court noted that the internet cannot be banned indefinitely and asked the authorities to review it weekly, adding that internet for essential services such as e-banking should be reviewed with immediate effect.

The Central government had detained several mainstream leaders to avoid mass mobilisation against its decision to remove the special status of Jammu & Kashmir and divide it into two union territories. The administration also banned internet services in the valley in light of its August 5 decision.

In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, J&K along with its democratic institutions were reorganised into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh-following Centre's decision to abrogate article 370 which accorded special status to J&K on August 5.

The two union territories came into existence at the stroke of midnight on 31 October.