J&K: Indian Army sets up two COVID-19 hospitals in 15 days

Headlines

Indian Navy to get French Navy's Rafale Marine aircrafts for training

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams for all events

After Shein, Mukesh Ambani-Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail signs Rs 2850 crore deal with this iconic German brand

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Shein, Mukesh Ambani-Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail signs Rs 2850 crore deal with this iconic German brand

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

AI reimagines Gangs of Wasseypur stars in Barbie world

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall in Gujarat, bypass surgery advised for Senthil Balaji & more | DNA News Wrap, June 14

Assam: Police in collaboration with CRPF seize cough syrup bottles worth Rs 25 lakhs

DNA: Why was the 'Kavach' safety system at the Odisha Route missing?

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Adah Sharma reacts to Naseeruddin Shah-Kamal Haasan's negative comments on The Kerala Story, says 'people with...'

HomeIndia

business

J&K: Indian Army sets up two COVID-19 hospitals in 15 days

Another 100-bed COVID-19 center has come up at the Army Public School Domana in Jammu.

article-main
Latest News

Ieshan Bashir Wani

Updated: May 05, 2020, 03:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir has set up two COVID-19 hospitals with the cooperation of civilian administration to help battle the pandemic. 

The 250 bed — Level 1 & Level 2 — COVID Healthcare Facility has been jointly established by Chinar Corps and Civil Administration for the people of Kashmir at Old Air Field Military Station in Srinagar. 

Another 100-bed COVID-19 centre has come up at the Army Public School Domana in Jammu. 

The COVID healthcare facility has been established as a coordinated joint initiative by Chinar Corps and Civil administration of J&K as part of OP NAMASTE to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Health Care Facility has been set up in record time by converting a new building, with three floors into a state of Art Health Care Facility.

Army says that adequate measures have been taken for ensuring physical containment for preventing any spread of the infection. 

“The facility has high-end equipment for laboratory and x-ray departments. The isolation is based on condition-based admission and continuous care,” the Indian army said in a statement.

The planning and designing of the facility have been done based on protocols and guidelines enumerated for a COVID centre by the Government of India.

The facility has a 14 bedded ICU and a 32 bedded High Dependency Unit (HDU) with a separate zone for accommodating 80 female patients.

“The Civil Administration has committed medical and paramedical health care personnel to man the facility and also essential lifesaving electro-medical equipment,” said Dr Zakir Hussain, COVID centre in-charge.

The building which is capable of housing 250 Army personnel, was converted into a Health Care Facility in a record time of 15 days. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi calls visit to France 'special', says it will inject fresh momentum into strategic partnership

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

CUET UG 2023 Results to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know steps to check scores, other details

Meet the woman who is often seen with PM Narendra Modi during his foreign visits, what is her job?

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE