J&K: Indian Army jawan martyred, terrorist slain in encounter at Pulwama

An Indian Army jawan was martyred during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday (August 12), while an unidentified terrorist was also killed in the encounter. Sources said that the injured Army jawan was shifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment, following which he succumbed to his death.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army confirmed that one AK-47 along with grenades, pouches, and other warlike stores, has been recovered from the terrorists' stash. A search operation is currently underway.

Sources told Zee Media that during the cordon and search operation at Kamrazipora in Pulwama, a brief exchange of fire happened between terrorists and security forces. Soon more reinforcements were called and the cordon was intensified to nab the terrorists but when the security forces approached towards orchards where the terrorists were hiding the terrorists opened fire at them.

A joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The exchange of fire started at around 3 AM and since then the security forces have intensified the search operation to either arrest or eliminate the terrorists.