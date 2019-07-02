J&K: IAF helicopters airlift critically injured in Kishtwar accident, death toll mounts to 35

A helicopter unit of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday airlifted critically injured survivors of a bus accident in Kishtwar on a request by Jammu administration.

According to Defence Public Relation Officer (PRO), this comes after Divisional Commissioner Jammu requested IAF authorities for immediate assistance.

The PRO said, "Divisional Commissioner Jammu requested IAF authorities for immediate airlift of victims of the bus accident in Kishtwar. Helicopter unit located at Jammu was tasked for the mission. Timely action by IAF helicopters ensured immediate evacuation of critically injured survivors."

Meanwhile, the death toll in the accident which took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar rose to 35. The number of injured people in the accident now stands at 20.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador, coming from Keshwan, lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Governor Satyapal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia payout of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased.