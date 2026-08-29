FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda

Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India

China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen

Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies post pregnancy termination; probe underway

Kishtwar nurse held for role in 15-year-old tribal rape victim's pregnancy termination; girl died Aug 20 after stillbirth; 6 arrested, including teacher and sacked sweeper.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 12:53 PM IST

J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies post pregnancy termination; probe underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar have arrested a nurse for her alleged role in the rape and death case of a 15-year-old tribal girl. With this, six people have been held so far. The girl died on August 20 after an alleged illegal pregnancy termination attempt.

What is the case?

According to police, a government school teacher allegedly sexually assaulted the minor multiple times over the course of several months, resulting in her pregnancy. An attempt was made to end the pregnancy in the Chatroo area to conceal the crime. The girl delivered a stillborn baby and later died.

Who has been arrested?

Sonika from Kishtwar District Hospital has been identified as the arrested nurse. Following the discovery of her role during the SIT investigation, she was detained on Friday. A formal complaint has been filed under the SC/ST Act, BNS and the POCSO Act. The accused teacher and his brother were previously taken into custody for allegedly giving the girl medication to terminate her pregnancy. For allegedly assisting in the girl's transfer from PHC Chatroo to the district hospital, a sweeper at the hospital was also taken into custody. He was withdrawn from service on Thursday.

Also read: Why Sarfaraz Ahmed says he has ‘no knowledge’ of Imran Khan sons’ interview

Police probe continues

A Special Investigation Team is investigating the minor's death and the involvement of all those connected to the case in a scientific and unbiased manner, according to the police. If proof is discovered, more arrests will be made, and everyone involved will face severe consequences.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
Red Fort blast case takes new turn as NIA court takes cognizance of chargesheet
Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
Gujarat fire: Raisin products factory catches fire in Ahmedabad's Naroda
Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India
China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan Valley clash against India
J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies post pregnancy termination; probe underway
J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies
Maharashtra: FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajinagar
FDA officer cornered over expired biscuits, accused of taking bribe in Sambhajin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement