J&K Horror: Nurse arrested after 15-year-old rape victim dies post pregnancy termination; probe underway

Kishtwar nurse held for role in 15-year-old tribal rape victim's pregnancy termination; girl died Aug 20 after stillbirth; 6 arrested, including teacher and sacked sweeper.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar have arrested a nurse for her alleged role in the rape and death case of a 15-year-old tribal girl. With this, six people have been held so far. The girl died on August 20 after an alleged illegal pregnancy termination attempt.

What is the case?

According to police, a government school teacher allegedly sexually assaulted the minor multiple times over the course of several months, resulting in her pregnancy. An attempt was made to end the pregnancy in the Chatroo area to conceal the crime. The girl delivered a stillborn baby and later died.

Who has been arrested?

Sonika from Kishtwar District Hospital has been identified as the arrested nurse. Following the discovery of her role during the SIT investigation, she was detained on Friday. A formal complaint has been filed under the SC/ST Act, BNS and the POCSO Act. The accused teacher and his brother were previously taken into custody for allegedly giving the girl medication to terminate her pregnancy. For allegedly assisting in the girl's transfer from PHC Chatroo to the district hospital, a sweeper at the hospital was also taken into custody. He was withdrawn from service on Thursday.

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Police probe continues

A Special Investigation Team is investigating the minor's death and the involvement of all those connected to the case in a scientific and unbiased manner, according to the police. If proof is discovered, more arrests will be made, and everyone involved will face severe consequences.