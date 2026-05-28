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J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwali

Heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area on Thursday as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST

J&K: Heavy exchange of fire in Rajouri’s Dorimal Forest during Operation Sheruwali
Heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area during Operation Sheruwali (ANI)
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Heavy firing and shelling erupted in Rajouri's Dorimal forest area on Thursday as Operation Sheruwali reached a critical stage, with security forces tightening the cordon to neutralise suspected militants hiding in the dense terrain. 

According to officials, a massive deployment of security forces, along with additional reinforcements and logistical support, has been rushed to the encounter site to ensure a "strong and impenetrable cordon" and to prevent any attempt by militants to escape through the thick forest cover. 

ANI 20260528150113

The operation is being carried out on a large scale, with officials stating that "every possible effort" is being made to neutralise the hiding militants. The entire area remains under strict security surveillance as search and combing operations continue deep inside the forest belt.  

Meanwhile, the cordon and search operation jointly launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district has entered its sixth day. 

The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of suspected terrorists hiding in the area. Security forces continue to maintain a tight perimeter as efforts are underway to flush out the militants from the dense forest region.Operation Sheruwali is a major joint counter-terrorism operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is carried out to track down and neutralise suspected terrorists hiding in dense forest terrain. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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