J&K Guv asks govt officials in Srinagar to resume work today, schools to reopen Monday

With very little signs of violence in Kashmir valley in the last few days after the abrogation of Article 370, the government is slowly taking steps to restore normalcy. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed Civil Secretariat Srinagar & govt offices to resume normal functioning from today. On the other hand, government sources have confirmed that schools and educational institutes in Kashmir are likely to reopen from 19th August, Monday.

J&K has been on a tight clampdown since government's decision to end the special status and also to bifurcate the state into two union territories on August 5. The communication lines are mostly inaccessible and mainstream politicians are currently under house arrest.

On Friday, India's Supreme Court heard a petition from a newspaper editor seeking to restore communication links so journalists can work.Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Kashmir Times, told reporters outside the court she was unable to reach her staff because phone lines, both cellular and landlines, and the internet were down. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court security forces were reviewing the situation and planned to lift the curbs over the "next few days."

Pakistan summoned India's deputy high commissioner in Islamabad to stage protest after three of its soldiers were killed in cross-border firing.

With Reuters inputs