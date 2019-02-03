J&K: Graduate, 22, embraces terror, leaves kin in shock & distress

While security forces have been rejoicing a dip in terrorist recruitments, it has come to light that a 22-year-old from Srinagar fled home to join the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), leaving his family and friends in a state of shock.

A commerce graduate, Danish Haneef of Natipora in Srinagar went missing on December 30. When he did not return, the family lodged a missing report. However, on Saturday his photo brandishing an AK riffle surfaced on social media, with an announcement of his having joined the LeT.

Raising his finger to symbolise the oneness of Allah, the usual trait of youth who join terrorist ranks, he flashed a copy of the Holy Quran in his hand, marking his debut in jihad.

Danish has been codenamed after Abu Dujhana, the Pakistani terrorist commander, who was killed in south Kashmir by security forces. However, his joining date has been shown as January 8, nine days after he went missing.

His shocked family has been unable to come to terms with the new reality. His mother issued an appeal on video where she is seen with folded hands, urging him to return and requesting the LeT to release him.

"Please come back. The entire family is worried. Your uncles, aunties have locked their homes and are staying here. I appeal to those with whom he is, please send him back," appealed his mother to the terrorists.

Since October 2018, Danish is the second youth from Srinagar who went missing and later joined terrorist ranks. Earlier, a youth, who had joined the Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), returned home heeding to the appeals of his family members.

Last year, around 190 youth joined terrorist ranks and most of them were from south Kashmir. However, terrorist recruitments had recorded a considerable dip in the last three to four months of 2018.

Over 256 terrorists were killed in 2018, the highest number in the last eight years. 2018 was also the bloodiest year for security forces, who lost 91 personnel, including 45 policemen. The fatalities of the security forces in 2018 are the highest since 2007, when 182 security personnel were killed.