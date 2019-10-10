J&K govt withdraws security advisory to tourists, tourism sector welcomes move

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday withdrew security advisory to tourists, pilgrims travelling to Kashmir Valley.

"Security advisory requesting tourists visiting J&K to curtail their stay in the Kashmir Valley, is hereby withdrawn. Tourists desirous of undertaking visiting to the state shall be provided all necessary assistance and logistical support," J&K government said.

In August this year, a security advisory was issued for tourists to leave the region, in wake of Article 370 abrogation which granted special status to J&K, however, the same will be lifted from October 10.

The Centre is also expected to release politicians who have been under the house arrest soon but heavy troop deployment will still be in place looking at the security situation in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the Tourism sector stakeholders have welcomed the state administration's decision to lift security advisory issued for tourists and have expressed hope that they will see a boom in the sector during the upcoming tourist season.

Following the security advisory and abrogation of Article 370, the tourism industry had to suffer a lot, owing to the absence of tourists in the valley. However, with the recent decision, the stakeholders of the sector are filled with renewed hope.

"The business was massively affected due to the restrictions imposed by the government. 90 percent of the hotels here run on tourism. The hotel industry was in bad shape but now we are hopeful," said a Hotel Manager, Mohamad Arafat.

Director Tourism of Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said, "In the month of January and February, Kashmir receives the maximum number of tourists and we hope that it will be the same this year too. The lifting of the advisory will return the normalcy here and we will make the most out of it. Our aim is to make the further season especially autumn and winter successful."

"This is a great decision that the government has taken. Tourists like us can once again explore different parts of the valley and we look forward to it", a tourist Pooja said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, Farooq Khan chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the smooth conduct of upcoming annual examinations of 10th, 11th and 12th classes in Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu division.

"The Chairperson informed that the examination for 10th and 12th classes are likely to start from the last week of October. The detailed instructions will be issued to the supervisory staff for collecting necessary material related to the exams from concerned police stations in accordance with the date sheet, classes etc to avoid any kind of pilferage," said an official statement.

