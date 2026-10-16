J&K govt seeks 15-day inquiry into IAS officer's alleged misconduct against woman colleague

J&K govt orders 15-day probe into alleged misconduct by IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan involving JKAS officer Beenish Wani.

Allegations of misconduct against senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan involving JKAS officer Beenish Wani will be probed by the Jammu and Kashmir Government. An inquiry officer has been appointed and told to file the report within 15 days.

IAS officer Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner/Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the allegations.

Probe ordered into allegations against IAS officer

The government order said the inquiry will look into alleged misconduct by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, who is posted as Administrative Secretary in the Labour and Employment Department, against Beenish Wani.

Beenish Wani is a JKAS officer presently serving as Assistant Director, Employment, in Ganderbal.

The allegations mentioned in the order will be examined, with the report to be filed within the stipulated 15-day period.

Govt appoints Amit Vermani as presenting officer

Amit Vermani, JKAS, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, has also been appointed as Presenting Officer in the case by the government.

The appointments have been made as part of the government’s procedure to look into the allegations against the senior IAS officer.

Mehbooba Mufti seeks strict action

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, meanwhile, asked the Chief Minister to demand strict action from the Centre, referring to past allegations against the officer. MP Srinagar Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also publicly condemned the officer’s conduct and demanded accountability.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) fraternity has announced a day-long pen-down strike as a mark of protest. Emphasising its commitment to performance monitoring and accountability, the association said abusive language or intimidation cannot be justified by any authority. The fraternity alleged this was not a one-off incident and pointed to repeated instances of unparliamentary behaviour by the officer.